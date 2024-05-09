Lincoln National Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,262,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average is $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

