Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

