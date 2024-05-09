TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.81.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,321.80. 85,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,277. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,083.86. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

