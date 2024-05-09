Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 78,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,719 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $43,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 658,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after purchasing an additional 240,298 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 342,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

